Surrey’s historic Strawberry Hill hall damaged in fire

Crews have been renovating the site, including moving the hall away from the street corner

Surrey’s historic Strawberry Hill hall has been damaged in a fire sometime overnight between Wednesday and Thursday (April 28 and 29).

Surrey Fire Service, Surrey RCMP and the BC Ambulance Service were still on scene around 7 a.m. Thursday.

The Strawberry Hill hall, which was built in 1909, was in the process of being renovated, which included moving the hall a few metres away from the street corner.

Located at 75th Avenue and 121st Street, it is one of the oldest community halls in the city.

The rehabilitation project was expected to be completed sometime this year.

The renovated hall would have also been home to new childcare spaces.

