Surrey’s first baby of 2021 born 29 minutes after midnight

Surrey’s first baby of 2021 was born at Surrey Memorial Hospital. Rehmat Pangli was born at 12:29 a.m., weighing seven pounds one ounce. (Photo: Fraser Health/Instagram)

Rehmat Pangli was Surrey’s – and Fraser Health’s – first baby of 2021.

In a social media post, Fraser Health announced the birth.

Rehmat was born at 12:29 a.m., weighing seven pounds one ounce.

She was born at Surrey Memorial Hospital.

B.C.’s first baby was born at B.C. Women’s Hospital in Vancouver at 12:21 a.m., weighing seven pounds four ounces.

The baby, a girl, had yet to be named by Jan. 1

The first baby born in #BC was delivered here at BC Womens! The baby girl, yet to be named, was born at 12:21am weighing 7lbs 4oz. Congratulations to the new parents Catherine and Darcy! @PHSAofBC pic.twitter.com/sFBzN174Zl — BC Women's Hospital (@BCWomensHosp) January 1, 2021

In both 2019 and 2020, the province’s first baby was born at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster.

