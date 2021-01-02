Surrey’s first baby of 2021 born 29 minutes after midnight

Rehmat Pangli was Surrey’s – and Fraser Health’s – first baby of 2021.
In a social media post, Fraser Health announced the birth.
Rehmat was born at 12:29 a.m., weighing seven pounds one ounce.
She was born at Surrey Memorial Hospital.
B.C.’s first baby was born at B.C. Women’s Hospital in Vancouver at 12:21 a.m., weighing seven pounds four ounces.
The baby, a girl, had yet to be named by Jan. 1
The first baby born in #BC was delivered here at BC Womens! The baby girl, yet to be named, was born at 12:21am weighing 7lbs 4oz. Congratulations to the new parents Catherine and Darcy! @PHSAofBC pic.twitter.com/sFBzN174Zl
— BC Women's Hospital (@BCWomensHosp) January 1, 2021
In both 2019 and 2020, the province’s first baby was born at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster.
lauren.collins@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter