Surrey United receives funding boost for adaptive soccer pilot program

Surrey United Soccer Club is receiving $2,000 for an adaptive pilot program.

The Super Soccer program, according to a release from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, will “provide training that will help the club provide ongoing soccer programs for players with disabilities (emotional, intellectual, physical) as wekk as complementary after school adaptive soccer programs in community schools.”

The funding was announced Saturday (Sept. 7) through the joint federal-provincial BC Sport Participation Program.

This year, according to the release, Canada and B.C. are making matched investments (totalling more than $1.2 million) aimed at getting more people of all abilities active in their communities and involved in a variety of sports, such as tennis, wheelchair basketball, para ice hockey and snowboarding.

The funding supports sport programs, activities and coach and leadership training in communities throughout B.C., reads the release.

“Our government has worked hard to make sure Canada puts athletes and children in sport first, from the playground to the podium,” said Kirsty Duncan, federal Minister of Science and Sport.

“That means making sure sport is safe, inclusive and accessible, because everyone deserves to experience the benefits of sport. Our government is proud to partner with the Government of British Columbia to get more people involved in sport, particularly kids who face financial or social barriers.”

BCSPP has two application-based grant programs administered by viaSport: the Provincial Sport Development Program and community Sport Development Program.

