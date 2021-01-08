Surrey transport truck driver arrested for impaired driving after crash on Highway 1

Police say driver 'left the roadway and collided' with overpass support structure

A Surrey transport truck driver has been arrested for impaired driving and driving while prohibited after North Vancouver RCMP said the driver “left the roadway and collided with an overpass support structure on Highway 1. (Photo: RCMP handout)

A 47-year-old Surrey transport truck driver has been arrested after a crash temporarily closed part of Highway 1 Friday morning (Jan. 8).

The driver has been arrested for impaired driving and driving while prohibited, according to a release from North Vancouver RCMP. The investigation is ongoing, police added.

Police said officers responded to the collision shortly after 4 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Highway 1 at the Fern Street overpass.

RCMP said the driver has been travelling westbound on the highway when the vehicle “left the roadway and collided” with the overpass support structure.

The driver, police said, was taken to hospital, “but fortunately was not seriously injured.”

There were “significant” traffic delays Friday morning “due to concerns about the structural integrity of the overpass.”

The westbound lanes were temporarily closed.

North Vancouver RCMP said engineers have deemed the overpass to be “structurally safe,” but there was a fuel spill from the crash that left the highway “very slick and dangerous.”

After a clean up, which caused further delays, the section of the highway was reopened just before 10 a.m.

