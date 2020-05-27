Surrey to get second urgent and primary care centre in Newton, premier says

Surrey is getting a second urgent and primary care centre, in Newton.
Premier John Horgan noted that some 90,000 people in Surrey don’t have a family doctor.
“For too many people the struggle to find a doctor has now been relieved,” he said, “because of these community endeavours.”
He said the second centre would have been opened sooner, but for the pandemic.
More to come…
