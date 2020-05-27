Surrey to get second urgent and primary care centre in Newton, premier says

Premier John Horgan noted that some 90,000 people in Surrey don't have a family doctor

B.C. Premier John Horgan flashes a Vulcan sign to Now-Leader reporter Tom Zytaruk before making a funding announcement in Surrey this morning. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Surrey is getting a second urgent and primary care centre, in Newton.

Premier John Horgan noted that some 90,000 people in Surrey don’t have a family doctor.

“For too many people the struggle to find a doctor has now been relieved,” he said, “because of these community endeavours.”

He said the second centre would have been opened sooner, but for the pandemic.

More to come…

