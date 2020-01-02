Surrey teen survives 500-foot fall while climbing mountain in Oregon

'We hope he can go back to doing what he loves very soon,' pal says on Gofundme.com

An online fundraising goal of $25,000 has been set to help a Surrey teen injured while mountainclimbing in Oregon.

Gurbaz Singh, 16, suffered a femur fracture after falling close to 500 feet while climbing an area of Mount Hood on Monday (Dec. 30).

“He underwent surgery on Dec. 31 and is currently recovering,” pal Mel Olson posted on Gofundme.com.

“Gurbaz, his family and friends are still in shock but at the same time very grateful that he survived this horrendous fall.”

Olsen said Gurbaz is a very experienced climber who has done “close to 100 peaks.

“We hope he can go back to doing what he loves very soon,” Olsen wrote on the website.

“I’ve created this page to assist him and his family in coping with the aftermath of this tragic accident and to get him back up on his feet as soon as possible. Any contribution is deeply appreciated. Thank you very much.”

UPDATE: The 16-year-old injured climber has been safely transported to @timberlinelodge , where an @AMRHQ ambulance awaits. Thanks to all the search volunteers who helped with this successful operation today. pic.twitter.com/o2n9GAgXrA — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) December 31, 2019

Video of Gurbaz’s rescue is shown in a story on washingtonpost.com.

“The 16-year-old boy had reached the Pearly Gates, the icy, chute-like section of Mount Hood just below the last push to the summit, when he lost his grip,” according to the Post‘s story. “He plummeted down the ice- and snow-covered mountain, coming to a stop only after he had fallen 500 feet down a head wall known as Devil’s Kitchen.”

Sgt. Marcus Mendoza, a public information officer with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, told the publication that “a lot of things had to happen just right for him to come out of that with just a fractured leg. The way it was described to me yesterday is that professional mountaineers know they cannot fall in that area because there’s no way to rescue yourself.”

The fundraising page also includes photos of Gurbaz’s rescue.

So far, nearly $2,000 has been raised.

“Gurbaz is a brave boy, he is a fighter,” posted donor Baldev Singh.

“Get better soon, Gurbaz! You know it’s safer playing chess :),” wrote Callum Lehingrat.

“Wishing all the best in your recovery!” wrote Alex Gee. “Stay strong and keep your ambitions bright. You are a true inspiration in our local peak-bagging and scrambling community, and it’s been such an honour to have met you in the past year. We’ll see you back in the beautiful outdoors soon!”

