Surrey surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 cases since pandemic began

The latest data from the BC Centre for Disease Control shows Surrey has had 10,479 cases between Jan. 1 and Nov. 30. (MAP: BC Centre for Disease Control)

The latest data from the BC Centre for Disease Control shows Surrey has had more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases since the start of the year.

By Nov. 30, there had been 10,479 cases, according to data released by the BCCDC Thursday (Dec. 10).

That’s a 6,486-case jump from the previous month. Through to the end of October, there were 3,993 cases reported and there were 1,814 cases through to the end of September.

As for rate of COVID-19 cases, Surrey is seeing 1,000-plus cases per 100,000 people.

The BCCDC data separates South Surrey/White Rock from the rest of Surrey.

Through to the end of November, that region has had 727 COVID-19 cases, a 429-case jump from the end of October. That region’s rate of cases is in the 500-to-750 cases per 100,000 people.

Surrey has seen the most cases in the Fraser Health region since the start of the year, followed by Burnaby (1,938), Abbotsford (1,837), Tri-Cities (1,523), Delta (1,331), Langley (1,315), New Westminster (624), Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows (596) and Mission (396).

Vancouver has had 6,010 cases in the same period.

According to notes from the data, cases are mapped by location of residences, while cases “with unknown residence and from out of province are not mapped.”

It adds that the number of cases in the Local Health Authority, “may not represent the location of exposure,” such as people who were infected while travelling or working elsewhere.

