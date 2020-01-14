Surrey staff to start ‘immediate’ work on single-use plastic bag ban

McCallum says a ban would begin 'no later than' January 2021

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum says a single-use plastic bag ban is in the works for the city.

McCallum first announced the news during Monday’s (Jan. 13) council meeting, where he said the ban would start “no later than” January 2021.

In a news release, McCallum said this is a “simple and effective step” that would have an “immediate beneficial impact on our city.”

He said in this day and age, everyone can play a role in curbing waste and consumption.

“There is no reason not to have a reusable shopping bag close at hand for bagging groceries or other goods,” McCallum said.

He said he’s asked city staff to “immediately” start work on developing bylaws so the ban can go into effect at the start of 2021.

He added that his council colleagues are “fully in support of this initiative.”

Councillor Brenda Locke said in April 2019 that she wanted to see a ban in Surrey on single-use items such as plastic bags, straws and coffee cups.

At the April 30, 2019 meeting, Locke received council’s support to direct staff to draft a report on “what’s being planned specifically at the regional level and what the timelines are to move forward right here in Surrey.”

A report will be brought forward to council within the next month, McCallum said.