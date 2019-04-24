Surrey stabbing leaves man with ‘potentially life altering injuries’

Police believe an altercation between two people led to the incident, in the 13700-block of 97A Ave.

Surrey RCMP on scene after a stabbing in Surrey on Tuesday, April 23. (Photo: Shane Mackichan)

Surrey RCMP say a man suffered “potentially life altering injuries” in a stabbing on Tuesday (April 23).

Police responded to a report of a stabbing around 8:07 p.m., in the 13700-block of 97A Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old man who had been stabbed.

He was taken to hospital in serious condition.

A Black Press freelancer at the scene said the man had injuries to his head, face and eye area.

“The initial investigation has revealed that an altercation occurred between two individuals resulting in the stabbing,” according to a Surrey RCMP release.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages “but it has been confirmed that the parties are known to each other and there is no apparent risk to the general public.”

Anyone with further information who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.