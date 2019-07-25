Surrey SkyTrain expansion business case approved

The SkyTrain expansion project in Surrey got a nod of approval from the mayors’ council on regional transportation Thursday.

A preliminary business case for the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain expansion project was presented to the council on Thursday with recommendations by the joint finance and governance committee.

The vote came after a lengthy discussion on the pros and cons of the project.

“I think this project needs to go ahead as quick as possible,” Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum told the council.

Earlier in the meeting, Surrey Board of Trade CEO made another late-hour pitch for LRT in Surrey, appearing as a delegation.

“LRT is not a second-class transportation technology,” she said.

More to come…

