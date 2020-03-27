Surrey sets up joint COVID-19 team for enforcement, complaints

People wait for the 301 Brighouse bus to Richmond at Newton Exchange on Friday, March 20, 2020. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

The City of Surrey has created a joint COVID-19 Compliance Support Team.

The team, consisting of bylaw services and Surrey RCMP, is meant to respond to public complaints received “where individuals are not respecting social distancing practicing and the instructions and/or recommendations” provided by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

According to a release from the city, the team will “disperse gatherings of more than 50 people through education, however, municipal fines or other penalties may be enforced against non compliant persons or businesses.”

The city has not disclosed how much those fines will be.

The team’s primary focus is on: businesses, banquet halls and faith-based locations; large gatherings at any place of (private business); large gatherings on residential properties; and playgrounds and gatherings of more than 50 people on any city-owned property.

For those who would like to report a violation of the public health order, can contact the Surrey Bylaw Call Centre at 604-591-4370 or the Surrey RCMP non-emergency line at 604-599-0502 for after hours and weekends.

On Thursday, Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth issued a series of ministerial orders Thursday morning (March 26) as part of his powers under the Emergency Program Act. A release from the ministry says it’s “to ensure a co-ordinated reponse to COVID-19 across all levels of government for the duration of the provincial emergency.”

Those ministerial orders include bylaw enforcement that would enable “municipal bylaw officers to support enforcement of the provincial health officer’s orders for business closures and gatherings, in line with offences under the Public Health Act.”

The Now-Leader has received several calls and emails about the lack of social distancing within the City of Surrey in the last couple of weeks, with some people witnessing a “full-blown” soccer game at a Surrey park, a party in a residential neighbourhood and alleged wedding celebrations at a Surrey business centre and a home.

