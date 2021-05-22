Surrey sees steep drop in weekly COVID-19 cases

Cases on the decline for the past three reporting periods

The weekly COVID-19 cases in the Lower Mainland for the week of May 9 to 15, 2021. (Map: BCCDC)

Surrey’s weekly COVID-19 cases have dropped for a third week, with the most recent a steep decline.

The BCCDC releases weekly data on case counts by local health region, and for the week of May 9 to 15, there were 1,094 cases.

Cases have been on the decline for the last three reporting periods, with 1,409 cases May 2 to 8 and 1,671 cases April 25 to May 1.

That followed a record-high the week of April 18 to 24 with 1,760 cases. Previously, cases had been on an upward trend for 10 reporting periods.

But the average daily rate of cases has stayed at more than 20 per 100,000 people.

Meantime, South Surrey/White Rock, which the BCCDC separates from the rest of Surrey, recorded 37 cases May 9 to 15.

That region has seen a very small decline in recent weeks, with an average daily rate of cases between one and five.

While Surrey continues to report the most cases in B.C. each week – despite the decline – most other Lower Mainland regions were seeing fluctuating weekly case counts or a decline for several weeks before Surrey.

Vancouver wasn’t far off from Surrey’s case counts for a couple of weeks, with 1,012 in Vancouver and 1,153 in Surrey March 21 to 27; 1,211 in Vancouver and 1,254 in Surrey March 28 to April 3; and 1,297 in Vancouver and 1,573 in Surrey April 4 to 10.

But the last five reporting periods have seen Vancouver decline and then level off with 1,060 cases April 11 to 17 , 879 cases between April 18 and 24, 713 cases April 25 to May 1, 652 cases May 2 to 8 and now 572 cases for May 9 to 15.

On Friday, May 21, the province recorded 420 new cases.

– With a file from Tom Fletcher

