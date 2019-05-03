Surrey scores two parks and recreation excellence awards

The BCRPA Awards won are for the Forsyth Park project and MYzone after-school drop-in program

City of Surrey’s Manager of Parks Neal Aven accepts the BCRPA Excellence Award for Forsyth Park with parks planning team Mickella Sjoquist, Ted Uhrich and Tim Neufeld. (Photo: City of Surrey)

The City of Surrey was honoured May 2 with a pair of awards in recreation and parks leadership, at the 2019 British Columbia Recreation and Parks Association Excellence Awards in Whistler.

“The City of Surrey is committed in its vision of creating a healthy, green, and inclusive community for our residents and all who use our parks and recreational facilities,” Mayor Doug McCallum stated in a press release. “We are honoured to receive these awards from the British Columbia Recreation and Parks Association. Never to rest on our laurels, we will always be looking for opportunities to improve the quality of life for our residents through our parks and recreation programs.”

The MYzone after school drop-in program drew an award for recreation excellence in “fostering healthy child development and community connectedness.”

According to the release, it provides Surrey children ages eight to 12 with “safe, affordable and high-quality programming.”

The Forsyth Park transformation project, in Whalley at 10632 139 St., landed the city a parks excellence award. The park was unveiled in 2017, featuring the TD Nature Play Area, and an off-leash dog park created out of what had been 7.5 acres of unused parkland.

