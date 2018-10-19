Surrey Schools reminds parents, students of cannabis restrictions

The Surrey school district has released its policies regarding cannabis at Surrey School properties. (Thought Catalog/Unsplash)

Surrey Schools are reminding people the district’s policies regarding cannabis “are consistent with provincial and federal laws, and similar in approach to district policies regarding alcohol or tobacco.”

A policy from the district states that if a student is found in possession of “what is believed to be a cannabis or cannabis-infused product,” the product will be confiscated. The policy adds that “further actions may also be taken against the student.”

People 18 years and younger, they “must not possess, consume, produce, supply, sell, purchase or attempt to purchase, nor market, advertise or promote cannabis,” reads the policy. “In addition, minors cannot possess, make, supply, sell, purchase or attempt to purchase a cannabis accessory (equipment related to cannabis use, production, etc.).”

The policy adds that a minor “must not operate a vehicle, whether or not the vehicle is in motion, while there is cannabis in the vehicle.”

For people 19 years and older, they “cannot consume cannabis in any form on any school district property.”

The policy also states that adults can’t smoke or vape cannabis in public places such as skating rinks, sports fields, swimming pools, playgrounds or skate parks which the policy says is “noteworthy for adults in adjacent schools.”

Adults also can’t consume cannabis while operating a vehicle or consume cannabis while in a vehicle being operated by another person.

