Surrey school to get $105K for new playground

It's part of the NDP government's Playground Equipment Program

  • May. 9, 2018 12:00 a.m.
A Surrey elementary school will be getting a new playground as a result of $105,000 in provincial funding announced this week by the NDP government.

“For far too long, the burder of paying for quality, safe and accessible playgrounds at school was put on parents to fundraise,” Surrey-Fleetwood NDP MLA Jagrup Brar said. “Parents of students at Janice Churchill Elementary can rest assured that our government will provide funding to build a new playground to allow children to play in a safe and accessible playground.”

The school is located at 8226-146th Street.

Premier John Horgan and Education Minister Rob Fleming this week revealed the government’s Playground Equipment Program that will provide annually up to $5 million to school districts to buy new or replacement playgrounds. Twenty-six schools this year will receive $90,000 for a standard playground and 25 schools — among them Janice Churchill — will receive $105,000 for a universally accessible playground.

