City crews installing concrete blocks and a waterproof membrane last weekend, to improve the dyke protecting the Bridgeview area. (Submitted photo)

Surrey safeguards against flood in Bridgeview as peak water levels rise

City crews reinforced Bridgeview dyke last weekend, and have public meeting planned

  • May. 15, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The City of Surrey is hoping for the best but preparing for the worst in Bridgeview, as peak water levels rise across the province.

Flooding has forced thousands of residents out of their homes in B.C.’s southern Interior, and while Surrey officials aren’t sounding the alarm bell just yet, they’re bracing for the worst.

See also: Flooding forces thousands out of their homes in B.C.’s southern Interior

See also: B.C. flood watch to intensify over next week

“(Bridgeview) is definitely the area that could be most impacted by the rising levels,” said Jeff Arason, with Surrey’s engineering department.

“The projections provided by the province are changing daily,” Arason explained. “On Saturday the peak water level at the Mission Gauge for May 21 was estimated to be 6.89 metres and then re-forecasted (Sunday) to 6.39 metres. The latest projection is now forecasted for a peak water level at Mission Gauge of 6.64 metres on May 22.”

What does that mean for Bridgeview?

While the North Surrey community is protected by a dyke, the city begins to close the “stop log crossings” through the dyke at 6.5 metres, to help safeguard against a flood.

“It’s a mix of earth dyke as well as concrete, however with the dyke there’s a number of what we call holes for a lack of a better word,” said Arason. “We have roads and railroad crossings there. We have what are called stop logs, basically temporary walls we put in place to fill these dyke gaps.”

City crews were out this past weekend surveying the dyke and installing more than 500 concrete blocks and a waterproof membrane to reinforce it.

“By the time we’re at or around 7 metres, we want all the gaps to be filled,” said Arason.

The dyke, constructed in the 70s, has kept the community safe from flooding, he explained. Before that, a flood in 1894 had an estimated peak water level of 8.9 metres, and a 1948 flood had an estimated peak water level of 7.6 metres.

As the city does its work to protect against a flood, the Surrey Fire Department has also been preparing for the worst.

Over the weekend, staff visited the Bridgview community, going door-to-door to all homes within the dyke area, delivering packages with information and resources.

“We also did a survey to understand what the needs of the community will be… if we do have to evacuate,” said Deputy Fire Chief Mark Griffoen.

The city is hosting a public meeting this Wednesday (May 16) at 6 p.m. at Bridgeview Community Centre to update the community with the latest projections from the province and answer any questions residents may have.

Previous story
UPDATED: Sunningdale wildfire suspected to be human-caused
Next story
Officials break ground for 14-storey tower in White Rock

Just Posted

Kamloops RCMP search for missing senior

  • 11 hours ago

 

Misinformation flows on tw0-way street

  • 11 hours ago

 

UPDATE: Military joins search for Jessie Lavallee

 

Osoyoos open for business and tourists

 

Most Read

  • UN/NATO Veterans from Calgary and Red Deer to hold ceremony at Kimberley Cenotaph

    Military Ames is happy to welcome the UN/NATO Veterans Support group from Calgary and Red Deer, Alberta who are coming to Kimberley to do a ceremony at our new cenotaph. This group consists of serving and retired veterans. The 40-50 members will arrive in Kimberley the afternoon of May 26, 2018 and will muster at the clock in the platzl. The ceremony is planned for a 4:00. Military Ames will update our face book page as the schedule develops on the 26th in case there is any unforeseen holdups. Military Ames veterans will march the UN/NATO Veterans into the Kimberley Veteran Memorial Park with a Colour Party and the group will conduct a ceremony including the Act of Remembrance to honour our Veterans, their families and the Fallen. The parade will take place at approximately 4:00 pm following a police escort into Kimberley. The public is welcome to attend and we encourage you to do so. This is another great opportunity to teach younger generations the meaning of the cenotaph and Memorial Park.

  • Tory staffer lobbied senators to delay legal-pot bill weeks before being fired

    An employee of the Conservatives' lead Senate critic on marijuana legalization had been lobbying independent senators for several weeks before he was fired

  • Pedestrian hit in Marysville

    On Monday, May 14 around 5p.m. ambulance, fire, and police responded to an accident where a pedestrian was hit in Marysville on Highway 95A at the crosswalk by 304 Avenue.

  • Community plan being amended to turn water district land into park

    City council passed first, second and third readings of a park dedication bylaw

  • Federal budget bill quietly proposes tool to ease penalties for corporate crime

    A proposal that would allow prosecutors to suspend criminal charges against companies has been added to fed's budget legislation.

  • 55 dead in Gaza protests as Israel fetes US Embassy move

    Thousands of Palestinians protested near Gaza's border with Israel, as Israel enjoyed the festive inauguration of new U.S. Embassy in contested Jerusalem.

  • Acessible playground for Grassy

    New playground equipment to cost $5 million province-wide