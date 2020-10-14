Surrey road rage incident leads to alleged stabbings, RCMP say

Police say no charges have been laid at this time

Two men were taken to hospital after a road rage incident in Surrey Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 13), police said.

Around 2:30 p.m., police were called for a report of “two men fighting” near the intersection of 140th Street and 100th Avenue, said Corporal Joanie Sidhu, media relations officer with the Surrey RCMP.

Sidhu said the men’s vehicles were parked “nearby.”

Early indications, she said, show that the incident stemmed from a driving incident.

Both men “allegedly stabbed one another,” said Sidhu, adding they were then taken to the hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries.”

She said it was an “unfortunate situation” where a driving dispute “escalated to the point” where a physical altercation happened.

Sidhu said no charges have been laid at this time.

