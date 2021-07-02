Surrey records 64 cases June 20 to 26, staying below 100 for second week

South Surrey/White Rock continues to see zero cases per week

A woman receives her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at an immunization clinic in Surrey, B.C., on May 14, 2021. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Surrey recorded 64 new COVID-19 cases for the week of June 20 to 26, 2021, according to the latest data from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Continuing its downward trend for weekly cases, this is the fewest cases reported since well before the second wave last fall.

The BCCDC only publicly shows weekly data going back to the end of November 2020.

Cases have been on the decline for the last eight reporting periods, starting at 1,671 cases April 25 to May 1.

That followed a record-high the week of April 18 to 24 with 1,760 cases. Previously, cases had been on an upward trend for 10 reporting periods.

Surrey’s daily average rate of cases has stayed the same at fewer than five cases per 100,000 people.

The rate has been dropping nearly every week from a high of more than 20 cases per 100,000 people during the second wave.

Surrey once again recorded the most cases in a weekly reporting period, but Vancouver wasn’t far behind with 60 cases.

For the week June 20 to 26, Surrey was followed by Abbotsford with 29 cases, Tri-Cities (20), Richmond (16), Langley (16), Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows (15), Burnaby (11), Mission (9), New Westminster (9), North Vancouver (8), Delta (6) and West Vancouver (3).

While all of the Lower Mainland is seeing fewer than five cases per 100,000 people, South Surrey/White Rock recorded zero cases per 100,000 for the second week in a row.

Surrey Now Leader