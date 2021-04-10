Surrey records 4,400 COVID-19 cases in March

Surrey has recorded 26,103 COVID-19 cases between Jan. 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021. In March alone, there were 4,406 new cases. (Map: BCCDC)

Surrey’s streak of decreasing monthly COVID-19 cases is no longer the case.

In March 2021, Surrey recorded 4,406 new cases, according to the latest data released by the BC Centre for Disease Control.

From Jan. 1, 2020 to March 31, the city has reported 26,103 cases, which is the most for any local health area in the province. It’s followed by Vancouver, which has recorded 15,731 in the same time period.

Surrey’s month cases had been decreasing slowly, with 2,402 in February, 3,186 in January, 5,630 in December and 6,486 in November.

Between Jan. 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021, Surrey had accounted for about 26 per cent of all of B.C.’s 100,048 COVID-19 cases. That’s slight decrease from the end of February when the city accounted for about 27 per cent and 29 per cent at the end of January.

As for rate of COVID-19 cases, Surrey is seeing 4,000-plus cases per 100,000 people. That’s double the 2,000-plus cases per 100,000 people in February 2021.

Meantime, the BCCDC also releases weekly cases by local health area and for the week of March 28 to April 3, Surrey recorded 1,254 new cases.

The BCCDC data separates South Surrey/White Rock from the rest of Surrey

By March 31, 2021, there were 1,973 cases in that region. That’s 476 new cases in March.

As for rate of COVID-19 cases, South Surrey/White Rock is seeing between 1,000 and 2,000 cases per 100,000 people.

Surrey has seen the most cases in the Fraser Health region since the start of the pandemic, followed by Abbotsford (5,797), Burnaby (5,586), Tri-Cities (4,726), Delta (3,337), Langley (3,266), Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows (1,941), New Westminster (1,878), and Mission (914).

According to notes from the data, cases are mapped by location of residences, while cases “with unknown residence and from out of province are not mapped.”

It adds that the number of cases in the Local Health Authority, “may not represent the location of exposure,” such as people who were infected while travelling or working elsewhere.

