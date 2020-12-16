Surrey RCMP to mechanically inspect cargo van that killed Surrey mom

A Surrey woman was walking her children home from school in Newton Tuesday afternoon when she was struck and killed by an unoccupied cargo van that rolled into traffic, struck another vehicle and then hit the victim on a sidewalk near 144 Street and 61A Avenue.

A mechanical inspection is being done on the van.

“She was walking with her two kids. They were uninjured and they are physically OK,” Corporal Joanie Sidhu said of the children. “They are being looked after, I just can’t give you the details of who is looking after them. The kids are being looked after.”

Sidhu said police won’t be releasing the victim’s name. She said the person associated to the van stayed at the scene and has been cooperating with police. The driver of the vehicle that was struck was not injured, she added.

“Officers are going to be looking at what the exact cause was that led to this incredibly tragic collision, so they’ll look to see whether it was a mechanical failure of the vehicle or was the vehicle left running, all those questions are what we’re looking to answer right now through the investigation,” Sidhu said.

Police ask witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

