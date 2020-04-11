Surrey RCMP take male into custody for ‘possible weapons possession’

Police say incident 'stems from an ongoing dispute' between people known to each other

Surrey RCMP say a male was taken into custody Thursday night (April 9) for “possible weapons possession.”

At 5:37 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 9600-block of 137 Street after receiving a report of a male “possibly in possession of a firearm,” according to a release Thursday.

Police said that officers were able to find him and he was taken into custody “without incident.”

The investigation is in its early stages, but Surrey RCMP say the “initial indications” are that the incident “stems from an ongoing dispute” between people known to each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or, if you wish to make an anonymous report, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-53039.

