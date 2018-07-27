Surrey RCMP seize stolen truck, weapons, body armour in Langley

Tintin Lawrence, 33, of Langley is now facing nine charges

Surrey RCMP arrested a 33-year-old Langley man at 216 Street and Fraser Highway on Tuesday. During the arrest, two sawed-off shotguns, ammunition, body armour and an airsoft replica pistol were seized. photos courtesy Surrey RCMP.

A 33-year-old man from Langley is facing nine charges after Surrey police allegedly found him carrying multiple weapons and body armour in a stolen struck.

Tintin Lawrence was arrested without incident on July 24 at a gas station on the corner of 216 Street and Fraser Highway in Langley, and police seized two sawed-off shot guns, ammunition, body armour, and an airsoft replica pistol.

Surrey RCMP’s Property Crime Target Team (PCTT) were conducting pro-active patrols related to an ongoing Surrey property crime investigation, when officers found a silver Ford F350 with an inactive BC license plate. They confirmed it was stolen.

Lawrence was wearing body armour and a shoulder holster with an airsoft pistol secured in the holster at the time of his arrest. Investigators also located two sawed-off shotguns and 65 rounds of shotgun ammunition inside the vehicle.

He is now facing charges under the Criminal Code and Body Armour Control Act including:

2 counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition

2 counts unauthorized possession of a firearm

2 counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

1 count of Unlawful possession of body armour

1 count of Possession of property obtained by crime

1 count of Breach of an undertaking or recognizance

“Locating an individual wearing body armour and carrying a replica pistol is very concerning,” said Surrey RCMP Cpl. Elenore Sturko.

“While we cannot speculate on what activity this man was planning, we consider these circumstances very suspicious and are pleased that our team was able to find him and seize these items.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or contact Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.

