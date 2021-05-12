Surrey RCMP seize ‘partial brick’ of suspected cocaine

Surrey RCMP say the gang enforcement team has seized a partial brick of suspected cocaine on May 9, 2021 in the area of 108th Avenue and 152nd Street as part of ongoing targeted gang enforcement in the city. In addition to the suspected cocaine, police say officers also seized the vehicle, multiple cell phones, $160 in cash and a knife.

Police say when packaged for street-level sale, that's equal to 1,225 doses or '25 busloads of people'

Surrey RCMP say the gang enforcement team has seized a partial brick of suspected cocaine as part of ongoing targeted gang enforcement in the city.

On May 9, just before 11:30 p.m., the Surrey Gang Enforcement Team (SGET) “attempted to stop a speeding vehicle” in the area of 108th Avenue and 152nd Street,” according to a release from Surrey RCMP Constable Sarbjit Sangha Wednesday (May 12).

Sangha said the vehicle “failed to stop and fled from police at (a) high rate of speed,” adding other SGET units in the area “were able to get ahead of the fleeing vehicle” and blocked the road.

She said the driver stopped and was arrested.

An investigation led to the seizure of a partial brick of suspected cocaine, weighing 247 grams.

Sangha said this amount of cocaine, “when packaged for street-level sale is 1,225 doses, the equivalent of 25 busloads of people.”

In addition to the suspected cocaine, Sangha said officers also seized the vehicle, multiple cell phones, $160 in cash and a knife.

The driver, a 27-year-old resident of Coquitlam, was released at the scene, she said. Charges have not yet been laid, but the investigation is ongoing.

In April, Surrey RCMP say SGET conducted 35 curfew checks of individuals that are “currently involved in lower mainland gang conflict,”65 outlaw motorcycle clubhouse checks and 24 drug investigations that resulted in the seizure of two firearms and four vehicles.

