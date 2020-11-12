Surrey RCMP seeking public’s help to locate mother and daughter

Naomi Morrisseau and three-year-old Genesis Reign-Soldat last seen Nov. 6

  • Nov. 12, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing woman and her three-year-old daughter.

Naomi Morrisseau was last seen on Nov. 6 in the 10400-block of 125A Street in Surrey, and is assumed to be with her daughter, Genesis Reign-Soldat. Morriseau has not been heard from since Nov. 7 at approximately 4 p.m., according to police.

Morrisseau is a 26-year-old Indigenous female, five-foot-four inches tall and 165 pounds, medium build with dark brown hair.

Police and Morrisseau’s family are concerned for the health and well-being of both her and Genesis, an RCMP news release issued Nov. 11 notes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Morrisseau or her daughter is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-173993/2020-174941.

editorial@peacearchnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Home on fire near Penticton’s Beaver Dell Road
Next story
VIDEO: Castlegar Remembrance Day service

Just Posted

Most Read