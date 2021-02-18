Alexander Murray, 70, has been missing since the evening of Feb. 17. (Contributed photo)

Surrey RCMP seeking man missing since Wednesday

Alexander Murray, 70, last seen in 5700-block of 175 Street, police say

Surrey RCMP are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Alexander Murray, 70, was last seen at 5 p.m. Wednesday (Feb. 17) in the 5700-block of 175 Street. He has not been heard from since, police say.

Murray is Caucasian, five-foot-11 inches tall and 135 pounds with grey/white shoulder-length hair, a grey handlebar moustache which goes down to his chin. He was last seen wearing a green hat with writing on it – something about ‘Horses are my life’ according to police – a black Columbia jacket; green half-zip shirt with blue stripes; brown pants and white Nike running shoes.

Murray suffers from a medical condition requiring medication and police and family are concerned for his well-being, as it is out of character for him to be out of touch this long.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, quoting file number 2021-24481.

