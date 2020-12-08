Surrey RCMP seeking 33-year-old man on robbery, firearms charges

The Surrey RCMP are seeking the public’s help in locating a man wanted on multiple warrants.

According to a news release issued Tuesday afternoon, Jeremy Morgan, 33, is wanted on warrants for robbery; use of an imitation fireman to commit a crime; possession of a loaded restricted firearm and breach of probation.

Morgan is described as Caucasian, approximately six-foot-one inches tall and 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is known to frequent the Whalley area of Surrey, police note.

RCMP are also cautioning the public against trying to apprehend or approach Morgan; call 9-1-1 if you see him.

Anyone with information about Morgan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca

