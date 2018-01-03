Surrey RCMP search for missing 15-year-old Cloverdale girl

SURREY — A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing.

Megan Shields was last seen on Tuesday night (Jan. 2), at about 10:30 p.m. in Cloverdale.

Surrey RCMP have obtained surveillance video of Megan leaving McDonalds at 176 Street and 64 Avenue at 3:52 a.m. on Wednesday morning (Jan. 3).

Surrey RCMP say this behaviour is unusual of Megan, and that her family and friends are very concerned for her well-being. It is not like her to be out of contact for so long.

Megan is described by RCMP as a Caucasian female, 5 ft tall and weighing 80 lbs. She has blonde and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a royal blue hoodie, grey leggings, no shoes and no jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or, if they wish to remain anonymous, to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.