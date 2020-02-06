Surrey RCMP say man, 21, wanted on outstanding warrant taken into custody

Police say he was wanted in relation to an investigation from a 2017 shooting

Surrey RCMP says that a 21-year-old man wanted on an outstanding warrant has been taken into custody.

Noah Didhra, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Thursday (Feb. 6), was wanted in relation to an investigation stemming from a 2017 Surrey shooting. Didhra was taken into custody in Vancouver, RCMP said.

During the shooting, a 62-year-old woman, who was visiting from Ontario, was injured. She was an innocent bystander.

At the time, police said that the intended victims took off from the scene in a black Hyundai missing a front bumper, and the suspects fled in a red pickup truck, which was later found on fire in the 9000-block of 150th Street.

The investigation began on July 9, 2017.

Police said the investigation expanded to include concurrent investigations in Vernon and Kelowna. The Combined Special Forces Enforcement Unit and the Kelowna and Vernon RCMP detachments worked with Surrey RCMP on the case, “obtaining numerous judicial authorizations,” including a search warrant at a Kelowna home.

As a result of the combined investigation, Surrey RCMP said officers found and seized cell phones, about $177,000, “significant quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamines and ketamine” and six firearms.

“Projects of this size and complexity take a significant amount of time, resources and specialized skills,” said Superintendent Elija Rain. “A major contributor to the advancement of this investigation was the partnerships we have with CFSEU and the RCMP in Kelowna and Vernon. We extend our gratitude to every police officer and employee whose hard work helped to bring this file to a successful conclusion.”

On Feb. 3, Surrey RCMP said three men, including Didhra, were facing 15 charges following the investigation of the 2017 Newton shooting in the 7600-block of 147A Street.

Abd’l Malik Loubissi-Morris, Tien Roy Mai Dang and Noah Didhra were charged with conspiracy to commit and indictable offence, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime and possession of a firearm on Jan. 30.

Abd’l Malik Loubissi-Morris, police said, has been in custody since his arrest on Dec. 11, 2019. Tien Roy Mai Dang was arrested on Jan. 30, “without incident.”

In December 2016, Loubissi-Morris, 22, was charged with attempted murder, using a firearm in the commission of an offence, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm with intent.

