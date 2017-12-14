Surrey RCMP report ‘Tank-ful’ ending to stolen pit bull puppy case

Tank was reported stolen in late September, when he was 8 weeks old

Surrey RCMP are saying that they’re ‘Tank-ful’ they were able to reunite pit bull puppy Tank with his owner in time for the holidays.

tweet

Tank was reported as stolen on Sept. 28 and Surrey RCMP made a public appeal in late October, asking for any information about the whereabouts of the puppy. RCMP said the owner, who had advertised the puppy for sale online, was contacted by a potential buyer and a meeting was arranged at Fleetwood Park near 80th Avenue and 160th Street.

At the meeting, police said two men met the victim and one allegedly grabbed the puppy and ran off. The second man grabbed the victim’s cell phone and allegedly punched her in the face, according to police. The pair was seen leaving in a car that was possibly a brown Toyota Tercel.

FOR MORE: Surrey RCMP still looking for pit bull puppy after online sale goes wrong

On Thursday afternoon (Dec. 14), Surrey RCMP made a post to their Facebook page, saying “We are happy to report that “Tank” has been located and reunited with his owner for the holidays!”

“Ironically, the pup was located by the same officer who took the original complaint about him being stolen,” reads the Facebook post. “The officer was at an unrelated call when “Tank” sauntered out of a nearby residence. The officer immediately recognized the pooch and took steps to identify and secure the dog and locate which residence he came from.”

Surrey RCMP said that the file is still under investigation, but that the owner was “very appreciative about receiving this early Christmas present.”

– with files from Amy Reid

sign off