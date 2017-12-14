Surrey RCMP releases ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ Christmas list

Anyone with information about these individuals is asked to call police at 604-599-0502

From top left: David Anderson, Brett Bessembinders, Daryl Fraser, Juan Hernandez, Eugene Lane. From bottom left: Joshua Martin-Clements, Shyanne McGregor, Erin Norman, Earl Norman and Desiree Toscano. (Surrey RCMP handouts)

UPDATED: Police report that Eugene Lane (#6) has been captured.

Surrey RCMP has released its list of most wanted offenders this Christmas.

The ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list is made up of people from the Priority Target Offender (PTO) program who are currently active in the community and have outstanding warrants for a number of offences.

Targeting those who commit the majority of crimes in our community has a direct correlation to the greatest reductions in property and even violent crime, police say.

“Our holiday wish is for every one of these individuals to either turn themselves in on their outstanding warrants or have the public assist us with information that leads to their arrests,” said Surrey RCMP Corporal Scotty Schumann in a release. “Let’s ensure these offenders are behind bars as soon as possible so that we can all have a safe and happy holiday season.”

The list includes a pair of twin brothers, both men and women ages 19 to 40 years old, and a reduced list of the charges each offender faces.

If you see any of these individuals, police warn not to approach them and instead contact the Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers as soon as possible.

1. Erin NORMAN, 24 years old

Wanted for: Fail to Comply with Probation Order

2. Shyanne McGREGOR, 22 years old

Wanted for: Break and Enter, Theft, and Mischief

3. Desiree TOSACANO, 23 years old

Wanted for: Fail to Comply with Probation

4. Daryl FRASER, 40 years old

Wanted for: Fail to Comply with Order

5. Joshua MARTIN-CLEMENTS, 34 years old

Wanted for: Fail to Comply with Order

6. Eugene LANE, 32 years old

Wanted for: Theft Under $5,000, Fail to Comply with Probation Order

7. Juan HERNANDEZ, 19 years old

Wanted for: Fail to Comply with Probation Order, Fail to Comply with Prohibition

8. Brett BESSEMBINDERS, 28 years old

Wanted for: Trafficking in Controlled Substance, Possession of Stolen Property, Breach of Recognizance

9. David ANDERSON, 31 years old

Wanted for: Drive while Prohibited

10. Earl NORMAN, 24 years old

Wanted for: Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and reference our “Top Ten Most Wanted” holiday news release.

If you wish to make an anonymous report please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.