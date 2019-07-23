Surrey RCMP releases sketches of suspect in alleged sexual assault

Surrey RCMP supplied these two composite sketches are of the same sex assault suspect, based on two separate witness statements.

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in an alleged sexual assault at a Newton Park.

The incident, according to a Surrey RCMP release Tuesday (July 23), happened on July 9 at approximately noon at Newton Athletic Park, in the 7300-block of 128th Street.

Police said officers were told a woman was walking through the park “when she was grabbed from behind by an unknown male suspect.”

The woman, according to RCMP, was able to break free from the suspect, who ran from the area.

While Surrey RCMP and the Integrated Police Dog Service searched the area, police said the suspect wasn’t found.

The suspect, police said, is described as a South Asian male, in his mid-20s, approximately five-foot-eight, with dark facial hair. Police said he was wearing a red T-shirt, black shorts and black Jordan slip-on shoes with black socks.

Police have released two composite sketches of the suspect based on two separate witness statements.

Anyone with further information which can assist this investigation is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to solvecrime.ca.

