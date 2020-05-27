Surrey RCMP promise enforcement at unofficial show ‘n’ shines

Cars have been impounded at the site in the last two years

Surrey RCMP say they will be conducting “proactive traffic enforcement” this year near a site close to the Surrey Langley border where unofficial car shows have been held for the past two years.

The site is in the 2800 block of 192nd Street, said Cpl. Joanie Sidhu, a spokesperson for the Surrey RCMP.

“Some of the attendees have engaged in irresponsible and illegal driving behaviour which put the other attendees at risk, and led to multiple vehicle impoundments and violation tickets being issued,” said Sidhu.

With warm, drier weather here, vintage and custom cars are back on the roads in greater numbers, and the Surrey RCMP is reminding people not to take part in dangerous behaviours like street racing or stunt driving.

Street racing can involve attempting to out-distance another vehicle, or trying to prevent one or more vehicles from passing, said Sidhu.

Stunt driving involves drifting, spinning, lifting a motor vehicle’s tires from the road, driving into oncoming traffic, or driving too close to other vehicles.

Most tickets for these types of behaviours would be for driving without due care, and they carry a $368 fine and six points on the driver’s licence.

“Showing and cruising in a vintage or customized vehicle is an enjoyable pastime for many residents, particularly in the summer months,” says Sergeant Dave Chu of Surrey RCMP Traffic Services. “Our efforts to proactively enforce traffic laws are not meant to spoil the summer fun, but to ensure that people are able to enjoy their vehicles in ways that are safe for everyone.”

People witnessing reckless driving are asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or 911 in the case of an emergency.

