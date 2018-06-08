Surrey RCMP probe ‘suspicious item’ on 135A Street

Some tent city campers have been 'removed or asked to leave' as Surrey RCMP investigate

Surrey RCMP on scene along 135A Street Friday morning, investigating reports of a “suspicious package.” (Video screenshot/Erin Schulte)

There is a heavy police presence on 135A Street this morning as Surrey RCMP investigate reports of a “suspicious item.”

Erin Schulte was on the street this morning and told the Now-Leader that “everyone (is being) evacuated from tents around the Front Room and down,” she said.

Surrey RCMP Sergeant Chad Greig said “some of the campers on 135A Street have been removed or asked to leave the area out of an abundance of caution.”

Police have been on scene since about 6:30 a.m., Greig noted, since getting wind of a “suspicious item.”

While Schulte said she heard there had been a “bomb threat” at the Front Room drop-in centre and emergency shelter, police wouldn’t elaborate on the “active” incident.

As of 9:15 a.m., police were still on scene.

More to come.