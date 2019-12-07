Whitehorse RCMP are searching for two suspects after the Yukon Inn was robbed on Nov. 27 by two people armed with a knife and large stick. (Black Press file)

Surrey RCMP on scene after reports of shots fired into a home

Police say the incident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning

Surrey RCMP are currently on scene at a home in the 10800-block of 139A Street Saturday morning (Dec. 7) after reports of shots fired into a Whalley home.

Police said the incident happened around 4:55 a.m., according to a news release.

Previous story
Christmas in Pitt Meadows starts yuletide season
Next story
Don’t be in the dark if the power goes out

Just Posted

Most Read