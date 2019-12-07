Surrey RCMP on scene after reports of shots fired into a home

Surrey RCMP are currently on scene at a home in the 10800-block of 139A Street Saturday morning (Dec. 7) after reports of shots fired into a Whalley home.
Police say the incident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning
Surrey RCMP are currently on scene at a home in the 10800-block of 139A Street Saturday morning (Dec. 7) after reports of shots fired into a Whalley home.
Police said the incident happened around 4:55 a.m., according to a news release.
