Surrey RCMP need help to find missing man

Denis Godard, 64, who was reported missing on Sept. 19

Surrey RCMP need help to find Denis Godard, 64, who was reported missing on Sept. 19.

Police says he was last seen in the 10700-block of 141st Street. He is white, five feet four inches tall, and slim with a fair complexion and grey hair. He was wearing a blue sweater and jeans.

“Police and his family are concerned for his well-being,” Constable Richard Wright said.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

