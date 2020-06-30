Surrey RCMP need help to find missing girl

Hannah Adams, 14, was last seen in the 10400-block of Oak Gate in Surrey on June 29. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey Mounties need help to find a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing on Monday.

Hannah Adams was last seen at 9 p.m. on June 29, in the 10400 block of Oak Gate in Surrey. She has not been heard from since.

She is Indigenous, five feet tall, about 95 pounds, and has long black straight hair and brown eyes. She was wearing wearing a black Adidas T-shirt, blue Nike runners, a dark blue jacket and grey leggings.

Staff Sergeant Joe Johal said police and family “are concerned for her health and well-being.”

Police ask anyone with information to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number: 2020-98732.

