(File photo)

Surrey RCMP make drug-trafficking arrest in White Rock

Police say individual released, investigation continues

A drug-trafficking investigation led Surrey RCMP to White Rock Wednesday afternoon.

Sgt. Chad Greig confirmed by email Thursday morning that officers arrested one person near Fir Street and Columbia Avenue around 4:30 p.m. April 18.

Greig described the individual as “suspected of drug trafficking.”

He would not disclose the person’s age, gender or hometown, but confirmed the arrest took place on the street and is “not believed to be associated to a residence in White Rock.”

“I can not provide any further information at this time as the individual was released on scene without charge and the investigation is ongoing,” Greig said.

Previous story
Racial slur at B.C. rink sparks educational program for minor hockey associations
Next story
VIDEO: Mudslide closes another B.C. Interior highway

Just Posted

Marine Harvest Upper Island Riptide U18 Girls are league champions

 

Surrey RCMP make drug-trafficking arrest in White Rock

 

Donoghue helped tie the skates of multiple generations in the Lower Similkameen

 

Penticton deer safe for now

 

Most Read