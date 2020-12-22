Surrey RCMP looking for missing woman last seen in Whalley

Ariane Ayotte last seen on Dec. 18 in the 13400-block of Central Avenue

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find Ariane Ayotte, who was last seen in the 13400-block of Central Avenue in Surrey on Dec. 18. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

Ariane Ayotte was last seen in the 13400-block of Central Avenue in Surrey on Dec. 18, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Monday (Dec. 21).

Police added Ayotte, 22, has not been heard from since.

Surrey RCMP said she”left her apartment on foot and does not have access to a vehicle.”

RCMP described Ayotte as Caucasian, five-foot-ten, with a slim build. She has blue eyes, with “dirty blonde shoulder length hair.”

Surrey RCMP said Ayotte was last seen wearing a black jacket, a green tank top, black pants and “black/white” Nike shoes.

The release added that she left her apartmen without her phone or wallet.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-195360.

lauren.collins@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter