Surrey RCMP looking for missing man last seen in Cloverdale

Raymond Chu was last seen on May 22. He is known to frequent Vancouver and is in need of medication.

Raymond Chu, 53, has been missing since May 22 when he was last seen in Cloverdale. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP hope the public can help them locate a 53-year-old man who has been missing since May 22.

Police say Raymond Chu has been missing since 7 a.m. that day and was last seen in the 16800-block of 57A Avenue.

He has not been heard from since.

Chu is described as an Asian man with a slim build, 180 pounds, five feet 10 inches tall with black short hair. He was last seen wearing glasses, a black jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

Police and family are concerned for his well-being as it is out of character for Chu to be out of touch for so long, and he is in need of medication.

Surrey RCMP say Chu is known to frequently visit Vancouver.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2019-76123.