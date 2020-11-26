Surrey RCMP looking for missing man last seen crossing border into Canada

Police say Jasvir Singh hasn't been seen since shortly after midnight on Nov. 24

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find Jasvir Singh, who was last seen crossing the border into Canada on Nov. 24, 2020. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a man who was last seen crossing the border into Canada.

Jasvir Singh, 43, was last seen entering Canada through the Douglas Border Crossing at 12:23 a.m. on Nov. 24, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Thursday (Nov. 26).

Police said “it is believed Singh is travelling on foot.”

He has not been seen or heard from since, the release added.

Singh, according to RCMP, is described as South Asian, five-foot-ten, 180 lbs., with a black beard, brown eyes and a tattoo of a Sikh Khanda on his upper right arm. Police said it is unknown what he may be wearing.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of SINGH is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-182636.

