Surrey RCMP is looking for missing 13-year-old Charmaine Ulmer. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP looking for missing Indigenous teen

Charmaine Ulmer, 13, last seen on Jan. 3, police say

Surrey RCMP is looking for missing Indigenous teen Charmaine Ulmer.

Charmaine, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Saturday (Jan. 4), was last seen on Jan. 3 around 6:45 p.m. in the 6600-block of 143A Street.

She has not been heard from since, police said.

RCMP said Charmaine, 13, is described as a 5’3″ and about 83 lbs. She has brown, medium-length hair with brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a red “Thrasher” hoodie, black leggings and white Air Max running shoes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-1515.

