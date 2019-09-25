Surrey RCMP looking for men accused of forcible confinement

Police say a man alleges he was held against his will inside of a vehicle and assaulted

Photos of wanted men William Daniels-Sey (left), Hassan Avdirazak Shakib (middle) and Hashi Jama Jama were released by Surrey RCMP on Wednesday.

Surrey RCMP say police are looking for three men accused of forcible confinement.

The three men accused are 22-year-old Hashi Jama Jama, 25-year-old Hassan Avdirazak Shakib and 21-year-old William Daniels-Sey, who are alleged to have assaulted and held a male victim inside a vehicle against his will in the early hours of July 2, police said in a news release Wednesday (Sept. 25).

Surrey RCMP said that as a result of an ongoing investigation by the serious crime unit, the three suspects have been identified, chared and are now wanted on arrest warrants.

Anyone with information about this incident or with information on the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if you wish to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.

Jama Jama, police said, is charged with forcible confinement, robbery and assault. He is described as dark-skinned with black hair and brown eyes.

Shakib is charged with forcible confinement, use of imitation firearm while committing indictable offence and robbery, police said. he is described as dark-skinned, six-foot-two, 154 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Daniels-Sey, police said, is charged with forcible confinement and robbery. He is described as dark-skinned, with black hair and brown eyes.

