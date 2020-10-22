Surrey RCMP looking for man reported missing in Newton

Jeremiah Salahub, 41, was last seen 3 p.m. Oct. 21, at 72 Avenue and King George Boulevard

Surrey Mounties are trying to locate a missing man.

He is white, five feet five inches tall, about 150 pounds, and has short brownish gray hair and a short, scruffy beard. Police say he walks with an obvious limp and was last seen wearing a black parka jacket with a grey hooded sweater underneath and grey sweat pants.

“Police and family are concerned for his health and well-being,” Corporal Joanie Sidhu said.

Police ask anyone with information as to his whereabouts to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, or if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-163552.

