Surrey RCMP looking for impaired drivers

It’s not just for Christmastime, police say.

“The officers are looking for impaired drivers year round, it happens all year round,” says Surrey RCMP Corporal Scotty Schumann. “Certainly we promote it more this time of the year because people are out partying more. It’s important to remind people to plan ahead.”

On the Surrey RCMP’s first night out this CounterAttack season, officers handed out 67 violation tickets, six immediate roadside prohibitions, five no N sign violation notices, stopped three motorists for driving contrary to restrictions, made two drug seizures and issued one driving prohibition.

“This whole month, the emphasis is CounterAttack, and so we’re continuing with CounterAttack activities all month long. I think we’re going to have another joint-force initiative on Dec. 30 but details to be released on that later, once they figure it out,” Schumann said.

“I would say, safe to say, there isn’t anyone who thinks that it’s okay to drink and drive. But, not only that, we need to hammer home that it’s equally unacceptable to be under the influence of drugs and driving, and I think this will probably become more prevalent as the legislation changes around marijuana, for example.”

