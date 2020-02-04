Surrey RCMP looking for ‘high-risk’ 34-year-old woman

Police say Lauren Bennett was last seen at 4 a.m. on Jan. 31 in the 106 block of 135A Street in Surrey

Police in Surrey are asking the public to help them find a “high-risk” missing woman.

Surrey RCMP say 34-year-old Lauren Bennett was last seen at 4 a.m. on Jan. 31 in the 106 block of 135A Street in Surrey. She has not been seen or heard from since.

She is described as Caucasian with a fair complexion, five foot nine, slim build, curly brown hair and hazel eyes. Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-15956.

