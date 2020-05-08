Surrey RCMP look to identify robbery suspect

Incident happened in the 5900-block of 168th Street, police say

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in an alleged robbery in Cloverdale. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect in an alleged Cloverdale robbery.

The incident happened in the 5900-block of 168th Street on Apri 2, at 6:14 p.m., Surrey RCMP said in a release Friday (May 8).

Police responded to a report of a robbery at a convenience store where the male suspect allegedly “entered the store, stole money from the cash register, and fled the store,” RCMP said.

Police added that no weapons were used during the alleged incident and there was no injuries to a victim.

The suspect, according to police, is described as a “heavy set South Asian male with a beard.” He’s about 6′ to 6’2″ tall, roughly 30 to 40 years old, and was wearing a grey hoodie with black track pants.

Surrey RCMP said the suspected is “believed to be associated to a dark grey vehicle with large wheels.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if you wish to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.

READ ALSO: ‘Traditional’ scams continue to flourish during pandemic: Delta police, May 7, 2020

READ ALSO: Drugs, weapons, cash seized in Newton, May 4, 2020

lauren.collins@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Surrey Now Leader