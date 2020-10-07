Surrey RCMP look for vehicle seen in area after Newton shooting

Police say the driver may have information about the Oct. 3 incident

Surrey RCMP has released photos of a vehicle, a white Nissan Rogue, seen in the 5800-block of 129th Street around 3 a.m. on Oct. 3. Police said investigators believe the driver may have information about a shooting that happened in the area at that time. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP is looking for the driver of a white Nissan Rogue that was seen in Newton following a shooting on Oct. 3.

Police released the footage on Wednesday (Oct. 7) as “investigators believe the driver of this vehicle has information” which may help in the investigation, according to a Surrey RCMP release.

Anyone with information about the vehicle, or the driver, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

The shooting happened Oct. 3, just before 3 a.m., in the 5800-block of 129th Street, Surrey RCMP said.

In the initial release, police said officers were called to a break-and-enter in the area and when they arrived they found a 67-year-old man suffering from “apparent gunshot wounds.” He was taken to hospital.

As of Wednesday, Surrey RCMP said he is in “stable condition.”

Police said it is believed to be a “targeted” shooting, but it has “not yet been determined if the victim was the intended target.”

Surrey RCMP previously said the victim is “not known to police.”

A suspect, who was described as a “large man, tall and skinny, with a black shirt and black pants,” left the scene before police arrived, according to the Oct. 3 release.

“This investigation has unique circumstances that are adding to its complexity,” said Corporal Elenore Sturko, Surrey RCMP Media Relations Officer.

“The community wants to know if this could be a case of mistaken identity, and that is one of the key questions investigators are still working to determine.”

