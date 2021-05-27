Surrey RCMP look for owners of comic books, sports cards recovered in 2019

Police say they were seized during investigation into stolen property

Stolen comic books are not funny.

But Surrey Mounties are looking to bring back a smile to the rightful owner of a pile of comic books and cards that were recovered during a 2019 police investigation.

Corporal Vanessa Munn said that on March 21, 2019 police executed a search warrant related to stolen property.

“A collection of sports cards and comic books were seized during the search,” Munn said. “The Surrey RCMP were unable to locate any reports of the items being stolen, however given the circumstances of the investigation it is believe that the collector’s items were stolen.”

She said anyone whose comic books or sports cards were stolen in the Lower Mainland prior to March 21, 2019 should contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Photo: Surrey RCMP

Surrey Now Leader