Surrey RCMP look for missing woman last seen using New Westminster bank machine

Police say Kayla Reimer's vehicle has since been found parked and unoccupied

Kayla Reimer, 32, was reported missing on May 19 after leaving a house in Surrey, but she was last seen using a bank machine in New Westminster on May 20, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Wednesday (May 26). (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP is asking the public for help in finding a missing woman.

Kayla Reimer, 32, was reported missing on May 19 after leaving a house in Surrey, but she was last seen using a bank machine in New Westminster on May 20, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Wednesday (May 26).

Police say when Reimer left the Surrey house, she was driving a grey 2009 Ford Escape that has since been found parked and unoccupied in New Westminster.

Reimer is described as five-foot-two, about 100 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say she was last seen wearing dark-coloured pants, a black V-neck shirt and a red hoodie.

Anyone with information about Reimer is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2021-73314.

