Surrey RCMP is looking for 36-year-old Tyler Ridout, who was last seen on May 29. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP look for missing man

Tyler Ridout, 36, last seen near Balsam Crescent and 136th Street

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Tyler Ridout, 36, was last seen near Balsam Crescent and 136th Street around 6 a.m. on May 29, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Saturday.

Police said he left in a blue Honda Civic, with B.C. licence plate F637M.

Ridout has not been seen or heard from since, RCMP said.

He is described as white, with a “stocky” build. Police added he has dark, brown hair “past his shoulders, and very full sideburns.”

Ridout was last seen wearing a grey nylon jacket, blue jeans and black running shoes, according to police.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Tyler RIDOUT is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-80943.

lauren.collins@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Surrey Now Leader

Previous story
RDKB issues evacuation alert for 1,100 Boundary properties
Next story
School board briefs: SD78 planning for June re-start of in-classroom learning

Just Posted

Most Read